MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 December 2025

Singer Nachiketa hospitalised with chest pain, undergoes emergency cardiac procedure

The acclaimed Bengali singer had been performing back-to-back shows; doctors say condition stable after stent insertion

PTI Published 07.12.25, 09:21 PM
Nachiketa Chakraborty

Nachiketa Chakraborty File picture

Popular singer Nachiketa Chakraborty, who was admitted to a private hospital in the city with chest pain, underwent an emergency cardiac procedure on Sunday, hospital sources said.

The singer, who is in his early 60s, is reported to be stable, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Chakraborty complained of pain in his chest late Saturday and was rushed to the hospital. An emergency cardiac procedure was conducted during which doctors inserted two stents after detecting problems in his heart. He is stable," the official in the hospital said.

The singer had been attending back-to-back programmes in recent days, leaving little time for rest, he said.

Nachiketa is a widely admired Bengali singer-songwriter known for his 'jibonmukhi' style of music, marked by relatable and introspective lyrics.

He rose to prominence with his 1993 debut album 'Ei Besh Bhalo Achi', which featured popular tracks such as 'Nilanjana' and 'Briddhashram'.

His blend of folk and urban musical influences has made him a significant cultural figure in contemporary Bengali music.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo’s week of chaos: 650 flights cancelled while airline scrambles to stabilise network

The airline said it expects its network to stabilise by December 10, revising its earlier estimate of December 10–15
Congress leader Manish Tewari
Quote left Quote right

The anti-defection law has not been able to check the menace of defection

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT