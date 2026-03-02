Kolkata cheers at Eden Gardens as Sanju Samson takes India to knockout victory

Some 67,000 people watched from the stands. An entire city came to a standstill. A nation sat on the edge.

At 10.47pm IST, India got a new national hero.

Sanju Samson, often criticised for a lack of consistency, produced a scintillating batting display to take India past what had looked like a formidable target.

Kerala’s darling was India’s toast on Sunday night.

The spectators got their money’s worth. The match kept oscillating, and the match predictor kept moving this way and that. Every time the batters hit a boundary, the decibel levels hit the roof, in the stands, drawing rooms, pubs and clubs.

“It was an Eden outing to remember. We keep coming to IPL matches where the loyalties are somewhat divided. But the entire stadium cheering for one team is a different experience,” said Mayank Gupta, a Kankurgachhi resident who came to Eden with three friends.

From Bhowanipore to Beleghata, “India! India!” chants reverberated in the air.

The first World Cup knockout clash featuring India at Eden in thirty years was a spectacle, in every sense of the term, both inside and outside the stadium.

The match started at 7pm, but Eden was packed much before.

One in every two individuals was wearing a blue shirt. The majority of those who did not have one purchased it from vendors outside the stadium. Suddenly, the demand exceeded the supply. The same blue shirt, priced at ₹200, was being sold for ₹250 or higher.

Anjan Guha, who runs a pharmacy in central Calcutta, came with his younger brother and nephew.

He was at Eden for the T20 World Cup final in 2016, between West Indies and England. It was one of the most memorable matches ever at the fabled stadium. Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to win the game for West Indies.

Brathwaite was also at Eden on Sunday, but in the commentary box. “Nostalgic,” he said of Eden.

The Windies were off to a steady, brisk start. The decibel level had just slumped a bit when Varun Chakravarthy, who plays for KKR in the IPL, castled the stumps of Shai Hope. Eden roared back to frenzy.

“Since it was a virtual quarter-final, there was a lot of nervousness in the stands. For long stretches, it was much quieter than the usually boisterous Eden,” said Shabad Punjabi, a Park Street resident who was in the stands with friends.

Around 8pm, the Gariahat market was deserted. Ditto for some of the other major thoroughfares in the city.

Hawkers were watching the match on their phones, and eyes were glued to the TV screen inside stores.

At Ballygunge, a small crowd had gathered outside a store selling electronic goods, where the TV sets on display screened the match.

Many who could not make it to the stadium watched the match at a pub or lounge.

Five Mad Men in Sector V had people calling in to book tables in advance. The 250-seater was crowded with blue shirts.

Lord of the Drinks at South City Mall was also packed.

“Sunday was a complete sellout because of the blockbuster match,” said Amit Bajoria, owner.

“Sunday saw brisk footfall in the evening mainly because of cricket lovers who wanted to see the match together,” said Sudesh Poddar, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India.