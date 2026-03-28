Northern Lights and Alaskan wilderness draw more travelers from India

The northernmost US state, known for its vast and stunning wilderness, is wooing tourists from Calcutta.

The Alaska Travel Association, in collaboration with the US Consulate Calcutta, hosted a roadshow last week. A similar show was held in Mumbai on March 16, and a third is scheduled in Chennai.

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Around 40 travel operators participated in the Calcutta roadshow.

“We receive around 5,000 tourists from India each year, making it our fourth largest market,” said Tanya Carlson Hancock, director of travel trade, international markets and sustainability, Alaska Travel Industry Association.

The volume of Indians has risen sharply since the pandemic. “Pre-Covid, India

was among the top 10,” said Hancock.

Visitors can watch bears fishing for salmon, spot whales and seabirds along rugged coastlines and soak in the rich traditions of the native cultures that have been shaping the land for centuries, said the organisers.

Cruise tourism remains a major draw, particularly in southeast Alaska, with increasing interest also seen in Fairbanks, the largest city in the interior of Alaska and

the state’s second most

populous city. “For many

travellers, cruising is the easiest introduction to Alaska,” Hancock added.

Many Indians are going to see the Northern Lights,

officials said.

“The Northern Lights draw many tourists; the ideal time to witness them is from the end of August to the end of April. Many Indians visit Alaska during this period,” said Hancock.

Anil Punjabi, chairman of the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), eastern region, told Metro: “Alaska is a popular destination in the

US. But connectivity is an issue. It involves multiple stops via Southeast Asia or West Asia. The US gateway hubs include Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.”

The long waiting time for a US visa is also a stumbling block, said sources in the travel industry.

The average waiting time for a US visa is between 10 months and a year.