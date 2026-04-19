Iran says negotiations with US see progress, but 'still a big distance' remains

Iran to reopen airspace in four stages: Report
Iran is preparing to reopen its airspace in four stages, according to the Tasnim news agency reports. The article, citing the deputy director of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said flights will resume gradually from east to west.
In the first phase, the airspace will be opened for transit flights, followed by flights from the country’s eastern airports. In the third phase, flights from Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports will be permitted, followed by flights from other western airports.
Iran says any ship approaching Strait of Hormuz will be targeted: Report
"We warn that no ship, of any kind, should leave its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Any attempt to approach the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the offending vessel will be targeted," the navy of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement on its official Sepah News website.
Iran says talks with US see progress, but 'still a big distance' remains
'We have had progress in negotiations with the US but there is still a big distance', says Iran's top negotiator, Ghalibaf.
Israeli soldier killed, nine wounded in Southern Lebanon combat: Report
The Israeli military said on Sunday that one soldier was killed during combat in southern Lebanon, adding that nine soldiers were wounded, including one who was severely injured.