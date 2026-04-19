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Iran says negotiations with US see progress, but 'still a big distance' remains

The Israeli military said on Sunday that one soldier was killed during combat in southern Lebanon, adding that nine soldiers were wounded, including one who was severely injured

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 19.04.26, 9:49 AM

Main Events

A relative looks at the destruction from the house of Zahra Eid, destroyed by Israeli strikes, while displaced people return to their villages, following the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Tayr Debba, south Lebanon, April 18, 2026.

A relative looks at the destruction from the house of Zahra Eid, destroyed by Israeli strikes, while displaced people return to their villages, following the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in Tayr Debba, south Lebanon, April 18, 2026.Credit: Reuters

Key Events
Last update 19.04.26 10:48 AM

Iran to reopen airspace in four stages: Report

Iran is preparing to reopen its airspace in four stages, according to the Tasnim news agency reports. The article, citing the deputy director of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said flights will resume gradually from east to west.

In the first phase, the airspace will be opened for transit flights, followed by flights from the country’s eastern airports. In the third phase, flights from Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports will be permitted, followed by flights from other western airports.

Last update 19.04.26 9:47 AM

Iran says any ship approaching Strait of Hormuz will be targeted: Report

"We warn that no ship, of any kind, should leave its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Any attempt to approach the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy, and the offending vessel will be targeted," the navy of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement on its official Sepah News website.

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Last update 19.04.26 9:57 AM

Iran says talks with US see progress, but 'still a big distance' remains

'We have had progress in negotiations with the US but there is still a big distance', says Iran's top negotiator, Ghalibaf. 

Last update 19.04.26 9:43 AM

Israeli soldier killed, nine wounded in Southern Lebanon combat: Report

The Israeli military said on Sunday that one soldier was killed during combat in southern Lebanon, adding that nine soldiers were wounded, including one who was severely injured.

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Can BJP’s promised Civil Code in Bengal be uniform without tweaks in Hindu laws as well?

What the ruling party has done in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, and what it is likely to do in Madhya Pradesh, is sidestep the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), ensuring that financial advantages available to the party’s core voters stay intact
Bahrampore MP Yusuf Pathan holds a road show from Kharagpur College to Jhapatapur in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Pradip Sarkar of Kharagpur Sadar. Mamata Banerjee 
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BJP made a plan to create around 850 smaller seats to win through the back door. We resisted it

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