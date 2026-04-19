Iran says negotiations with US see progress, but 'still a big distance' remains

Iran to reopen airspace in four stages: Report

Iran is preparing to reopen its airspace in four stages, according to the Tasnim news agency reports. The article, citing the deputy director of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said flights will resume gradually from east to west.

In the first phase, the airspace will be opened for transit flights, followed by flights from the country’s eastern airports. In the third phase, flights from Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports will be permitted, followed by flights from other western airports.