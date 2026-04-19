Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to welcome their second child, they announced through a cryptic Instagram post on Sunday.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua, on September 8, 2024. The couple announced the birth via social media and later revealed their daughter's face for the first time on October 21, 2025 on the occasion of Diwali.

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“Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude,” they wrote.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of their daughter Dua sitting on her lap and holding a pregnancy test kit in her hand along with her parents.

Deepika and Ranveer started dating each other on the sets of the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

After embracing motherhood, Padukone reportedly requested 7-8 hour work shifts, leading to debates in the industry and media about her professional commitment.

According to media reports, the actress’s demand for an eight-hour work shift as a new mother led to her exit from Spirit. Production banner Vyajanthi Movies, on the other hand, announced in September 2025 that Deepika has been dropped from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel because the filmmakers were unable to find a ‘partnership’ with her despite working together for a long time during the making of the first film.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again and is set to appear next in Siddharth Anand’s King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She is also part of director Atlee’s upcoming project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.

Ranveer was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller Dhurandhar 2, which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.