Schools seek names for May re-test; window to boost CBSE Class X board results

CBSE schools have on Thursday asked parents to submit the names of students who wish to appear for the second Class X board exam.

The results of the first exam were announced on Wednesday, and schools must submit the final list of candidates to the board by April 20.

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The second board exam, introduced by CBSE this year, allows students to improve their performance in up to three subjects from the first exam, which concluded on March 30.

South Point High School, Delhi Public School Ruby Park, The Newtown School, BDM International, Shri Shikshayatan School and Sushila Birla Girls’ School are among the institutions that have either issued circulars or floated forms to ascertain the number of students willing to appear for the board exam.

Most schools have given students until this weekend to decide.

“We sent a notification to parents today asking them to confirm whether their children wish to appear for the exam. The school will also need time to compile the final list and complete the formalities,” said Jaidev Ghosh, the principal of South Point High School.

Writing a second board would mean paying an exam fee, too.

Parents would pay the fee to the school, and the school would make the one-time payment to the board.

Schools had circulated forms before the results were declared, and submitted a preliminary list of students likely to appear for the second exam to the board.

That list, however, is subject to change, especially after the announcement of the results. There could be withdrawals and additions.

“We asked students during the assembly if they would appear for the second exam, but not many hands went up. However, we will have to wait for the final count. The board allows students to change the subject in which they wish to take the exam mentioned in the preliminary list,” said Sangeeta Tandon, principal, Shri Shikshayatan School.

The two-exam policy allows students to improve their performance in any three subjects from science, mathematics, social sciences and languages. The second exam is scheduled for May.

Several principals said the results were declared at least two weeks earlier than usual to facilitate the second Class X board exam.

“The results have been pretty good, and we are not anticipating a large number of students to opt for the second exam,” said Koeli Dey, the principal of Sushila Birla Girls’ School.

Students who have appeared and passed the first exam are eligible to apply for the second.