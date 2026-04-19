Election Commission steps up monitoring of polling agents at multiple voting stages

Sector officers have been directed to monitor the presence of polling agents of all candidates at multiple stages of voting, according to a recent Election Commission directive issued to district election officers (DEOs).

The instruction requires sector officers to verify whether polling agents are present during the mock poll, at the commencement of polling, at two-hour intervals through the day and at the close of voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there were allegations of polling agents of multiple constituencies — including Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum and Calcutta South — being intimidated by the ruling Trinamool. The Left had lodged complaints of such intimidation during the seventh phase of polling in June 2024, an allegation the Trinamool had strongly denied.

Sources in the EC said preventing intimidation of polling agents could pose an even greater challenge in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The EC has approved the setting up of 4,660 auxiliary booths at locations where the voter count exceeds 1,200 per booth. This will take the number of polling stations in Bengal to 85,379. This increase comes at a time when several political parties are allegedly facing a shortage of booth-level agents.

Bengal will vote in two phases — April 23 and April 29.

In its directive to sector officers, the EC stated: “In case of long absence of the polling agents of any of such party (who were present at the start of the poll) and during closure of poll, he shall intervene into the matter immediately, get a declaration from the Presiding Officer and the CAPF in charge that there was no intimidation or threat to remove him/her from the Polling Station without any reliever.”

Senior EC officials said sector officers serve as a key link between presiding officers, returning officers and DEOs.

“The EC wants sector officers to have clarity about their duties while handling polling agents of political parties, to avoid a repeat of past controversies,” a senior EC official said. “In case of prolonged absence of a polling agent, it will be the responsibility of the sector officer to inform the concerned candidate immediately through the returning officer.”

During the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in April 2024, covering Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, the Trinamool and the BJP had lodged complaints with the EC — 80 and 39 respectively — alleging intimidation of voters and polling agents.

“In case of any repoll on the issue of blocking webcasting, removal of polling agent, non-intervention of presiding officer if the poll process is vitiated, strict penal and disciplinary action shall be initiated against the polling officials as well,” the EC directive states.

The poll panel has also laid down “emergency response” guidelines.

“On polling day, the sector team must reach a booth within 15 minutes of receiving a report of any problem. Consult with the presiding officer and CAPF to gather facts and inform the returning officer immediately. The sector officer will be held accountable for any lapse on these counts,” the directive states.