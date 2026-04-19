Delhi summons Tehran envoy after attack on Indian ships amid US-Iran tensions over Hormuz

India on Saturday summoned Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali to register a protest against two India-flagged merchant ships being shot at in the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri conveyed India’s deep concern at the shooting, which had happened earlier on Saturday, an external affairs ministry statement said.

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Misri underscored the importance that New Delhi attaches to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners, recalling Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several India-bound ships.

He reiterated his concern over the firing and urged the ambassador to convey India’s views to Iranian authorities and help ensure the resumption of the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the strait.

Reuters said Iran’s IRGC Navy gunboats had fired warning shots at the India-flagged tankers in the waters between the Qeshm and Larak islands. No casualties were reported. Both vessels reportedly suffered minor damage.

The agency said some vessels had reported that Iran’s navy was broadcasting a VHF (very high frequency) message saying the strait had been closed again.

“Attention all ships, regarding the failure of the US government to fulfil its commitment in the negotiation, Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz completely closed again. No vessel of any type or nationality is allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” the radio message said.

Saturday’s developments came after President Donald Trump said the blockade “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with the US that includes its nuclear programme. Tehran had reopened the strait on Friday to commercial vessels.

Despite the escalation, Pakistani officials said the US and Iran were still moving closer to a deal ahead of the April 22 ceasefire deadline.

Reviewing proposals

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that Pakistan’s army chief, serving as an intermediary, had presented proposals to Iran when he recently visited Tehran, and that they were still under review.

The content of the proposals was not revealed.

The council said Iran had yet to respond, but further talks would require the US to abandon “excessive demands and adjust its requests to the realities on the ground”.

It said Iran would maintain full control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until “the war fully ends and lasting peace is achieved in the region”. It added that it would collect detailed information on passing vessels, issue transit certificates and impose tolls.

The council said it considered the US naval blockade a violation of the ceasefire, and there would be no reopening of the strait until it was lifted.

‘Good conversations’

Trump said the US talks with Iran were going well and that he expected to have more information “by the end of the day”. He made the comments on Saturday morning during a White House event where he signed an executive order directing the Food and Drug Administration to speed up the review of certain psychedelic drugs designed as breakthrough therapy for mental illness.

Trump declined to take reporters’ questions on Iran but said: “We have very good conversations going on.” He said Iran had “got a little cute”, later adding: “They wanted to close up the strait (Hormuz) again. They can’t blackmail us.”

No tolls

Trump flatly rejected the idea when a reporter asked about the prospect of restrictions or tolls managed by Iran on the strait. “Nope. No way. No. Nope,” Trump said. He said there can’t be tolls along with restrictions. “No, they’re not going to be tolls.”

Ships turned back

The US military said it has forced 23 ships to turn around near the Strait of Hormuz since it imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports. In a post on X, the Central Command said US forces are still enforcing the blockade “against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas”.

Khamenei message

Iran’s “valiant navy” is “ready to inflict new bitter defeats on its enemies,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said.

In a message celebrating the anniversary of the establishment of Iran’s army, he hailed Iran’s drone strikes that targeted Israel and the US interests across the region during the war.