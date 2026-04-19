Community connect before campaign; Mamata Banerjee to meet Gujarati, Marwari voters

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will interact with representatives of the Gujarati and Marwari communities on Sunday before launching her formal campaign in the Bhabanipur Assembly seat from April 25.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress said Mamata’s meeting with representatives of the two communities, which constitute a significant section of the electorate in the constituency, is scheduled at Uttam Udyan in Bhabanipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting’s venue has been strategically selected, party insiders said.

Uttam Udyan, named after matinee idol Uttam Kumar, is located near Paddapukur under Ward 72, which has a high concentration of Gujarati and Marwari populations.

“Wards 71 and 72, along with 63, 70 and 74, saw the BJP lead in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Didi wants to speak with representatives of the communities from all Assembly wards this time, hence the interaction,” a senior party leader said.

Senior leaders, including Subrata Bakshi, the Trinamool state president, and Firhad Hakim, Assembly observer, are likely to be present.

The Bhabanipur seat will witness a contest between Mamata and Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

While Adhikari, who is also contesting from the Nandigram Assembly seat, launched his campaign almost a month ago with a door-to-door campaign in Chakraberia, Mamata has stayed away personally.

Three weeks ago, the chief minister met leaders and ward councillors from Bhabanipur at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla, before setting out for the districts on her election campaign.

Party insiders said Mamata has told some of her colleagues that she meets her electors almost every day because she lives in the area.

“Didi is scheduled to begin her campaign in Bhabanipur after the first phase of elections on April 23, with a series of road shows and meetings starting April 25,” a party leader said.