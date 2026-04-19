ED raids Kolkata Police deputy commissioner, some others in PMLA probe ahead of Bengal polls

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and on another person as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal and his linked syndicate in the poll-bound state, officials said.

"The raid is being conducted in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. We have certain questions regarding the police officer's alleged link with a person from a construction company. At the moment, the police officer is not at home and we are trying to get in touch with him," the officer told PTI.

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The ED sleuths also conducted a raid at the residence of businessman Joy Kamdar in Behala area.

They had conducted a raid at his office and residence earlier as well.

Two premises of Biswas, including his residence in Ballygunge area and one location of a man named Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of a company named Sun Enterprise, have been raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.

Also Read EC suspends Kasba OC for omission of history sheeter Sona Pappu in offenders' list

Pappu apparently holds sway over the prime south Kolkata localities of Kasba and Ballygunge and reportedly has several FIRs against him over various allegations. He is also a prime accused in the Golpark gang war that happened in February but he continues to evade the Kolkata police.

Officials have alleged that Pappu used to extort crores of rupees from construction companies, which would be rerouted to “influential” people.

The federal probe agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.

The ED had then seized cash of Rs 1.47 crore apart from gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh and a country-made revolver from some premises that were searched.

The probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against against Pappu for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

The accused, including Pappu, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated funds illegally by way of syndicate operations, the ED said in a statement on April 9.

The ED has issued summons to Pappu but he has failed to join the investigation so far, according to the agency.