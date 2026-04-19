West Bengal: EC adds around seven lakh new voters ahead of polls, demographic data awaited

Around seven lakh new voters have been added to the West Bengal electoral rolls ahead of the assembly polls, with the EC yet to disclose the age or gender break-up of this additional electorate, officials said.

Around 3.22 lakh of these new electors will vote in the first phase, while the remaining nearly 3.88 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the second phase, a senior official of the poll body said on Saturday.

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The commission, however, has not specified how many among these new entrants are first-time voters who have just turned 18, nor has it given a detailed gender break up of these voters.

The commission has also not disclosed the number of Form-6 applications received for inclusion in the rolls or how many of them were rejected.

"The aggregate figures have been released in line with norms. Detailed data is maintained separately and may be shared later if required," the senior EC official said.

The total electorate in the state now stands at 6,82,51,008, which may increase if names are added following tribunal orders, the EC said.

More than 27 lakh people were excluded from the voters’ list after judicial adjudication, which was the last stage of SIR of electoral rolls that began in November 2025.

The Supreme Court has ruled deleted voters from the constituencies going to the polls in the first phase can exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections if their appeals are cleared by April 21. The deadline for the second phase, scheduled for April 29, is April 27.

West Bengal is scheduled to go to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and 29, with the vote count set for May 4.

Last week, the SC directed the Election Commission to issue a supplementary revised electoral roll, incorporating voters whose appeals against the deletion of their names are upheld by the appellate tribunals in West Bengal.

To handle the process, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has set up 19 tribunals, led by former high court chief justices and judges, to decide on appeals against name deletions from the voters' list.

Additionally, around 700 judicial officers from West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand are overseeing the ongoing Special Inquiry and Revision (SIR) process, which is addressing over 60 lakh objections from those excluded from the voter list.