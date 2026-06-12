New envoy Trivedi banks on shared India-Bangladesh dreams as he takes charge in Dhaka

India and Bangladesh are like siblings, not only sharing a common border but also dreams, and together they can be a great economic power, Dinesh Trivedi,

India’s new high commissioner to Bangladesh, said on Thursday.

“India and Bangladesh together can emerge as the strongest democracy and economy, and that is what we should try to achieve,” Trivedi said at Netaji Bhavan on Elgin Road, where he paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Thursday.

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Trivedi takes charge as the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka on Friday.

“We are not only talking about 140 crore Indians but also of the 20 crore people of Bangladesh. So, I am having the blessings of 160 crore people,” said Trivedi.

This will be the first diplomatic stint for the former railway minister, who quit the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and joined the BJP.

Trivedi was asked about the recent tensions between India and Bangladesh over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the pushback of alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants from Bengal.

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari recently claimed that 4,800 people had been “pushed back” to Bangladesh and that action was pending against another 836.

Hasina fled to India in August 2024 after student-led protests forced her from power in Bangladesh.

“There will always be issues in a democracy,” Trivedi said, while emphasising the broader relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

“We are like brothers and sisters. We not only share common borders, but our dreams are also common. Bangladesh has the same sky, air and same issues. So we can’t go wrong. All we need is love and affection, and all problems can be solved,” he said.

“I find no difference. There will be disturbances and protests. These are all parts of democracy. Our culture is the same. Both countries love football, cricket and literature. Even our food habits are the same. I love fish, they love fish too,” he said.

“I am looking at the positive aspects. On issues that are not so positive, we will find solutions. In a democracy, there will be issues. There is no democracy in the world where there are no issues,” said Trivedi.

“If the ideals were not focused on the development of the country, and instead on your family, this would be the result,” said Trivedi without mentioning the Trinamool.

“Why are we in politics? Because of our ideals. Netaji’s ideals should always be remembered. Politics is not only for power. Power is important, but the people more important,” Trivedi said.

“The people are watching everything. What do ordinary people expect? They expect those who enter politics to uphold certain ideals and work for the people,” he said.

“But what they have done is only for the family. No party can survive like this. I will once again refer to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He left his home for his ideals. He left his family at that young age, going through so much hardship. He did this for what? For the country,” he said.

“If our ideal is our country, then there is no problem. But if my ideal is for my familyand myself, then this will happen. I left because I knew this was going to happen,” added Trivedi.