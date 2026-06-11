Fifa World Cup 2026: ZEE5 restores three-device subscription plan after backlash

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Indian fans erupted in outrage after OTT platform ZEE5 briefly changed their subscription plan, offering access on only one device, instead of the previously advertised three-device access under its Rs 799/3-month package.

The issue triggered confusion among users, many of whom took to social media to voice their concerns. Several users alleged that the plan details were changed abruptly after they had already purchased their subscriptions.

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After the backlash, the streamer restored the plan to its original structure.

Some subscribers, however, still reported facing the one-device limit.

“We would like to reassure our existing FIFA World Cup 2026 Pack subscribers that they will continue to enjoy the enhanced multi-devices access promised at the time of purchase for the full duration of their pack—up to three screens on the Rs 799 plan and up to four screens on the Rs 1,699 plan,” a ZEE5 spokesperson told The Telegraph Online.

“In addition, fans who subscribe before tonight can still avail of this early-bird benefit. Subscriptions purchased after tonight will move to the standard access structure, offering one screen on the Rs 799 plan and two screens on the Rs 1,699 plan,” the streamer added.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The opening match will be played in Mexico City, while the final is scheduled for New York, New Jersey Stadium.

The opening ceremonies across North America feature a massive lineup of global music stars, led by Shakira and Burna Boy. Other notable performers include J Balvin, Tyla, Maná, Nora Fatehi, Katy Perry and LISA.

The closing halftime ceremony slated to take place at a stadium in New Jersey will be headlined by Shakira, Madonna, and BTS.