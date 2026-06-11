Trinamool councillor Swapan Samaddar arrested for ‘murder bid’

Trinamool Congress councillor Swapan Samaddar was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to murder a man and outraging the modesty of his wife.

The alleged crime happened in 2022 but was reported to the police four years later on Tuesday, police said.

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Samaddar, the councillor of Ward 56 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and his associates had allegedly ransacked the Narkeldanga residence of the complainant and attempted to murder him in May 2022.

“They also stole valuables and tried to outrage the modesty of the complainant’s wife and threatened him with dire consequences,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Samaddar was arrested based on a complaint lodged on Tuesday. “He has been charged with attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, mischief, theft, outrage of modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and common intention,” the officer added.

One of his co-accused is another Trinamool leader, Papiya Ghosh, the councillor of KMC’s Ward 30in Beleghata.

Samaddar, 63, was arrested in Phoolbagan on Wednesday.

The TMC leader had earlier been named in a chargesheet by the CBI in connection with the murder of BJP supporter Abhijit Sarkar during the 2021 post-poll violence in Beleghata.

He will be produced before the court on Thursday.

The police searched Samaddar’s residence later on Wednesday. Sources said the police were “in the process of collecting” evidence related to the incident.

Samaddar’s arrest took the number of KMC councillors arrested since the BJP came to power in Bengal to 10. At least four Trinamool councillors of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation have also been arrested after the BJP came to power.