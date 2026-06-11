Tom Holland's superhero film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' to release early in India

Tom Holland's upcoming superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit Indian cinemas on July 30, a day before its global release date of July 31, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Thursday.

The film will will be released in large formats in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in both 2D and 3D, the studio said in a statement.

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"India, get ready to swing first. #SpiderManBrandNewDay arrives a day early in theatres on July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. And for the first time in Spidey history, tickets go on sale in just one week," the production banner wrote on X.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film series. Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has directed the film.

The film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

The MCU Spider-Man film franchise is a collaborative series between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. It begins with Homecoming (2017) and then continues the story with Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021), focusing on Peter’s growth from high school to a self-reliant hero.

The other Peter Parkers, aka Spider-Men — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — joined Tom Holland in No Way Home.