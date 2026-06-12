CID questions TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in signature forgery probe

Do you have the original resolution, a copy of which was sent to the Speaker of the Assembly?

Who all from the party were present during the two meetings on May 6 and May 19 to nominate the leader of the Opposition?

Are you aware that some MLAs have said the signatures on the resolution are not theirs?

ADVERTISEMENT



Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee faced a flurry of questions as he took his seat in a conference room on the fourth floor of Bhabani Bhawan on Thursday evening.

Abhishek was alone when the questioning began. His lawyer was asked to wait downstairs.

The CID is investigating allegations that the signatures of several Trinamool MLAs were forged on a document submitted to the Bengal Assembly nominating Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of the Opposition.

The probe began after a complaint was lodged at Hare Street police station and was subsequently taken over by the CID.

Abhishek, who had skipped three earlier summonses issued by the agency, arrived at Bhabani Bhawan, the state police headquarters, at 5.48pm — 12 minutes before the 6pm deadline set by the high court earlier in the day.

Sources said CID officers produced a copy of the “Meeting Resolution Book”, which carries the signatures of 70 Trinamool MLAs.

Abhishek was asked why some MLAs signed in block letters and others in plain handwriting.

The document in the state investigating agency’s possession lists the signatories, beginning with Sobhandeb Chattopadhayay, and ending with Madan Mitra, the Trinamool MLA from Kamarhati.

“The following members were present to elect the leader of the Opposition, his deputy and the chief whip of the All India Trinamool Congress today, 06/05/2026, Wednesday, at 3.30pm, at 30B, Harish Chatterjee Street...” the document states.

Signatures from MLAs follow this statement, penned in Bengali, in the “Meeting Resolution Book”. A copy of the resolution book, bearing Abhishek’s signature, was attached to the letter sent to the Speaker on May 20. The document says Abhishek is “National General Secretary, All India Trinamool Congress”.

The resolution book ends with a special note stating that 10 newly elected MLAs were not present — eight couldn’t turn up because of disturbances in their constituencies, while two others MLAs were unwell.

The row erupted after two Trinamool MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, complained to the Speaker that their signatures on the resolution were forged and that they had only signed a general attendance sheet.

After the CID took over the probe and met legislators who had signed the document, at least three MLAs said that the signatures attributed to them were not theirs.