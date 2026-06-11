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regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 June 2026

Classroom fan collapse injures student at Calcutta Boys' School

Taltala police station said it had not received any complaint till Wednesday evening, but had been informed about the incident

Our Special Correspondent Published 11.06.26, 07:32 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A ceiling fan fell between two children at Calcutta Boys' School on Wednesday, injuring one of the boys and scaring many children and their parents.

The other boy escaped unhurt, the school said.

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The accident occurred when a bolt snapped, causing the fan to crash to the floor between the two students in a classroom.

"One of the boys got a cut on his nose and was immediately taken to a hospital. We informed the parents. The boy did not require stitches," said a senior school official.

Taltala police station said it had not received any complaint till Wednesday evening, but had been informed about the incident.

"We have received an intimation from the school. No formal complaint has been lodged," an officer of the police station said.

The school described the incident as "unfortunate".

"Unfortunately, something like this happened. During the summer vacation, following routine practice, every fan was checked. Added to this, every fortnight, the fans are cleaned and checked," the school official said.

The incident sparked "anxiety" among parents of other children, some of whom said they were apprehensive about the safety of their boys.

"It could have turned far more serious than this. I am scared for the safety of my son," said one parent.

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