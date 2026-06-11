Families demand answers after US strike kills 3 Indians near Hormuz; Congress questions Modi-Trump ties

Families of the three Indians killed in the US missile strike on Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz off the Oman coast have demanded accountability for the tragedy and the safe return of their mortal remains.

The victims were identified as deck cadet Aditya Sharma, chief engineer Suresh Patnaala and engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya.

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For the widow of Suresh, a 44-year-old marine engineer from Andhra Pradesh, every day began with a simple "Good morning" message from her husband.

“On the morning of the attack, I kept waiting for the message, hoping that he was simply busy because he would normally not be on deck at that hour," a distraught Bhargavi told PTI.

His last message the previous night was: "Good night. Take care of the children".

"We were four; now we have become three," she said, referring to their two sons, aged 13 and 10.

The US Central Command has acknowledged the strike, saying the vessel violated the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports by attempting to transport oil from Iran. The tanker had 28 crew members on board, including 24 Indians. Precision munitions were fired into the ship's engine room after it allegedly failed to follow directions.

Bhargavi said Suresh had initially joined the vessel for a short assignment, but operational delays and escalating regional tensions extended his stay. The couple largely relied on text messages because of communication restrictions in the area.

The family had been expecting his return before their wedding anniversary on June 24.

According to relatives, Suresh had already received his relieving letter and was awaiting a replacement before heading home.

The family has sought assistance in recovering and repatriating his mortal remains.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan commissioner in New Delhi Arja Srikanth said efforts were underway to coordinate with authorities and provide all possible assistance to the family.

The family of Aditya Sharma has urged the Himachal Pradesh government and the Centre to bring his body back to his native Galore village in Hamirpur for his last rites.

Questioning whether adequate rescue efforts were made, his grandfather Ashok said, "We want to know that when the captain was warned against moving ahead, in which capacity did he take the ship forward. We demand an inquiry."

Speaking to media outlets, Aditya’s father Rajesh, criticised the US and also questioned how 21 crew members were rescued while three others lost their lives.

Aditya's uncle Sanjiv said the family spent hours trying to determine his whereabouts after learning that he was missing.

"I received a call from my brother around 9 pm on Wednesday that Aditya is missing. I immediately rushed to my brother's place in Jalandhar. For the whole night, we tried to coordinate with the company for Aditya's whereabouts. It was only around 1.30 am that we came to know that he was no more," he said.

Aditya had planned to return home in May but extended his stay on the vessel by another month, Sanjiv added.

Grief also engulfed the family of Shivanand Chaurasiya in Surauli village of Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

Shivanand is survived by his wife Sushila, five-year-old son Rajveer, two-year-old daughter Vanika and his parents. According to media reports, his father, Ramji Chaurasiya, said he had joined the vessel only six months ago and was on his first overseas assignment.

Seafarers' unions condemn attack

The National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) condemned the attack, saying it once again highlighted the dangers faced by maritime workers operating in conflict-prone regions.

The union urged governments, maritime authorities and shipowners to take coordinated steps to ensure the safety of vessels and crews transiting high-risk areas, while also calling for full compliance with war-risk protocols and compensation obligations.

Forward Seamen's Union of India general secretary Manoj Yadav alleged that US naval forces may have been aware of the nationality of those on board and criticised Washington's handling of the situation.

Congress targets Trump and Modi

The Congress condemned what it called America's "reckless military actions" and demanded that the government take all necessary diplomatic measures to establish accountability for the deaths.

The opposition party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has frequently highlighted his personal rapport with US President Donald Trump as a diplomatic achievement, could not evade responsibility when that relationship failed to protect Indian lives and interests.

The Congress sought immediate assistance and adequate compensation for the affected families, swift repatriation of the mortal remains and the safe return of surviving crew members.

The party's foreign affairs department, headed by former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, also argued that the government's response to attacks on vessels in India's strategic neighbourhood had emboldened external powers to act against Indian interests with impunity.

"What began as attacks on shipping has now resulted in the loss of Indian lives. India's strategic autonomy and abiding interests must be defended with clarity and resolve," it said.

India lodges protest with US

Following Wednesday's attack, the ministry of external affairs summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and handed him a diplomatic note of protest.

"We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community. When this particular attack on the ship MT Settebello occurred, we lodged a strong protest with the American side," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at an inter-ministerial media briefing.

"We summoned the US Charge d'Affaires and he was conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents of attacks. We also registered our strong protest," he said.

Jaiswal emphasised that such attacks "must stop".