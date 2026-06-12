Three red cards mark historic FIFA World Cup 2026 opener as Mexico get off to winning start

If the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match between Mexico and South Africa is anything to go by, the ‘greatest show on Earth’ will not disappoint in the least. For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the opening match of the tournament saw 3 red cards being handed out between the two sides. Mexico won the match 2-0 rather easily with South Africa playing with a man down for almost an entire half.

Tournament co-hosts Mexico were always favourites going into the game, but South Africa provided them with an early opportunity after giving the ball away cheaply while playing out from the back. The hosts pounced on it, with Julian Quinones slotting the ball away in the 9th minute of the game to score the 3rd fastest goal in any World Cup opener.

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Mexico dominated possession, but indecisiveness and poor finishing prevented them from extending their lead in the first half. The second half began with a bang, with South Africa going a man down inside four minutes of the restart.

South African midfielder Sphephelo Sithole committed a rash foul on attacker Brian Gutierrez when the latter was through on goal. Sithole was shown a straight red as the game tilted more firmly in Mexico’s favour.

Veteran Raul Jimenez doubled Mexico’s lead with instinctive movement and pinpoint precision as the striker nodded a whizzing cross home to seal the deal. However, the match had more drama in store.

S. African midfielder Themba Zwane was sent off in the 84th minute for slapping an opponent leaving S. Africa to play with 9 men for the rest of the match. However, the numerical disadvantage was reduced slightly with Mexican skipper Cesar Montes received marching orders for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity in the dying moments of the game.

The match ended with only 19 players on the pitch and a promise for an exhilarating, drama-packed World Cup.