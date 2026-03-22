Lesson in conservation amid global crisis; Salt Lake school stresses empathy, sensitivity

Children need to learn to value the privileges they enjoy and be sensitive to the challenges others face, a school in Salt Lake told its students and parents in light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

IEM Public School Salt Lake’s greeting to students ahead of the new academic session on Monday stresses the interconnectedness of the world, noting that “events in one region can have economic, social, and humanitarian consequences across the globe”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school’s objective is not to “create panic but raise awareness among children about their surroundings and not remain blindfolded to the realities in other parts of the world,” John Bagul, the school’s director, told Metro.

The note from the director addresses two schools: IEM Public School Salt Lake (ICSE-ISC) and IEM School New Town (CBSE).

“We cannot remain unaware of the situation around us. The ongoing conflict reminds us that we live in an interconnected world where events in one region can have economic, social and humanitarian implications across the globe. While our children may not be directly affected, it is important that we help them develop awareness, sensitivity and balance in their understanding of such situations,” Bagul wrote.

He said in the circular that it was important to reinforce values such as empathy, gratitude, responsibility and resilience.

“We also wish to gently remind our school community about the importance of responsible consumption and respect for essential resources. Global uncertainties sometimes affect the supply and pricing of everyday necessities such as fuel, LPG, groceries, and other essential commodities. This presents an opportunity for us to teach children the importance of avoiding wastage, using resources mindfully, practising gratitude for what we have and developing habits of conservation and responsibility,” the circular said.

The comforts of daily life are often taken for granted.

“Situations like these remind us that responsible citizenship begins with small everyday actions at home and in school,” the circular read.

IEM Public School will continue to emphasise not only academic excellence but also the development of values, global awareness, emotional intelligence, and social responsibility, which are essential qualities for students growing up in a rapidly changing world, it said.

“We have to empower children with knowledge without frightening them. When there is so much uncertainty, they need to be aware and understand the gravity of what is happening globally. The war in West Asia is closer to home, and we don’t want our children to be blindfolded,” Bagul told Metro.

“Many of us adults have seen war, and we understand its ramifications, but this generation of children has not, and hence it is important to be able to budget and ration what one has during such times instead of being wasteful,” he added.