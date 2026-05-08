Rubio warns Iran of US response if missiles fired, says Washington awaits Tehran reply

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday warned that the United States would respond if Iran launches missiles targeting American interests, while also expressing hope that ongoing developments could lead to serious negotiations with Tehran.

Speaking about tensions involving Iran, Rubio said Washington is still awaiting a response from Tehran and expects one later in the day.

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“I hope it’s a serious offer,” Rubio said, adding that he hoped the current situation would move both sides toward “a process of serious negotiation.”

Rubio also clarified that the strikes carried out on Thursday were separate from “Operation Epic Fury,” indicating that recent military actions should not be viewed as part of a broader coordinated campaign.

Delivering a stern warning to Tehran, Rubio said, “If missiles are fired at the US, we’re going to respond.”

On the Israel-Lebanon situation, Rubio reiterated Washington’s position on Hezbollah, saying the US would not negotiate with the group and that his focus remained on engaging with the Lebanese government.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and continued diplomatic efforts involving Iran, Israel and regional security issues.