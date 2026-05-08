Ahmedabad Air India crash probe in final stage, report likely within a month: Naidu

The investigation into the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives last year, is in the last stages and the report is expected within a month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at GIFT City here, Naidu promised to address the grievances of the Ahmedabad plane crash victims' families and said a special ministry cell is coordinating compensation for the June 2025 disaster.

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"Investigation is going on very strongly. We have to understand one thing that when foreign nationals were travelling on the plane that crashed, it (the probe report) will be up for scrutiny by any country. Any country or organisation can raise questions," Naidu told reporters.

Hence, the investigations have to be conducted with seriousness, fairness and transparency, and it being done in that spirit, he said.

On June 12 last year, Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical college hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft burst into flames, killing 241 out of 242 people on board and 19 individuals on the ground.

"The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting independent investigations and, whatever resources they have asked for, we have been providing," the Union minister said.

He said that the investigation is in the last stage and the report can be expected in one month.

Naidu further said his ministry will look into any issues raised against the airline by the victims' kin.

"We are monitoring the situation. We have a cell in the ministry, which is coordinating compensation and other things announced at that time. If someone has any issue, we will look into it," he said, while responding to a question about dissatisfaction expressed by family members of some of the victims with Air India.

Around 30 families of the victims of the plane crash from across Gujarat had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the release of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) black box data to uncover the truth behind the calamity.

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