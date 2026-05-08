Traffic curbs announced across Kolkata on May 9 for BJP government’s oath-taking ceremony

Kolkata Police have announced a series of traffic restrictions and diversions across the city on May 9 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly formed BJP government in West Bengal at Brigade Parade Ground.

According to a notification issued by commissioner of police Ajay Nand on Friday, vehicular movement will be regulated on several key stretches, including Esplanade Ramp, Kidderpore Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue and Queensway, as and when required during the day.

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Movement of goods vehicles within Kolkata Police jurisdiction will remain restricted from 4am to 8pm on Saturday. However, vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum products, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish and milk have been exempted from the restrictions.

Parking of vehicles will also be prohibited in and around Victoria Memorial Hall, including portions of AJC Bose Road between Hastings Crossing and Cathedral Road, besides Khidderpore Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers Lane.

Police said movement of vehicles, carts and tramcars may be temporarily suspended, diverted or restricted along procession routes and the route of the visiting dignitary, depending on the situation.

Traffic police may also divert traffic from arterial and feeder roads whenever necessary, the notification added.