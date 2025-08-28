Kolkata Metro to suspend services between Tollygunge and Shahid Khudiram on Aug 30-31

The Kolkata Metro Railway on Thursday said its services will be affected in a section of the north-south section on August 30 and 31, as the authorities will work on effecting a mechanism for smooth changeover of trains from the up to down lines at Shahid Khudiram station.

No Metro services will be available between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Shahid Khudiram (Birji) stations between 10 pm on August 30 and 4 pm the next day, according to a statement.

Ever Since cracks were spotted on the pillars of Kavi Subhash (New Garia) stations one month back, Metro authorities are operating trains from Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram (Birji) - the station preceding Kavi Subhash - of the Blue line.

Trains coming from Dakshineswar had to be taken to Kavi Subhash for change over from up to down lines after deboarding all passengers at Sahid Khudiram. This is causing a pile up of trains and delay in services in Blue line from 10 minutes to 40 minutes.

Many trains had to be terminated at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) from Dakshineswar instead of proceeding to the present terminal station Sahid Khudiram.

This prompted the authorities to undertake the process of “one turn out” system at Sahid Khudiram itself to improve the system, a Metro spokesperson said..

In addition to regular trains, special Metro services will be operated to help candidates of the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination by the West Bengal Public Service Commission between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar stations in both ways from 7 am on August 31.

Similar services will also be available on the Green Line from 8 am instead of 9 am in both ways.

