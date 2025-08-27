Bengal govt plans route rationalisation after Metro launch impacts bus ridership

West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty on Wednesday said the state was working to rationalise bus routes that run parallel to the newly launched Metro services like the 16.6-km East-West stretch, amidst reports of a drop in passenger numbers.

The minister was addressing a press conference to announce special bus services for the upcoming Durga Puja festive season.

Replying to queries about declining passenger count on several several private, state-run bus routes, including Howrah–Sector V and New Garia–Beleghata, following the inauguration of the Howrah Maidan–Sector V Metro stretch on August 22, the minister said the government was taking stock of the situation.

"We are assessing the situation. Wait for some time. We will rejig routes where the number of buses are more than adequate. Some buses may be withdrawn from these routes and introduced in others stretches depending on commuters' demand," he said.

Asked about the possibility of introducing feeder stage carriage services, including auto and buses, linking Metro routes with different parts of the city not covered by the mass rapid transit system, he said, "We are assessing the situation and will come up with some decision in the interest of the public." Bus operators have reported a 20–30 per cent drop in ridership on several routes, particularly those connecting Howrah–Santragachi to Sector V, Howrah–Ultadanga, and Howrah–Sealdah. Some private operators have voiced concern about the sudden decline in passenger numbers following the Metro extension.

Joint Council of Bus Syndicate secretary Tapan Bandyopadhyay, however, said it is a temporary phase and regular bus commuters will come back once the hype is over.

Chakraborty said like in previous years, there will be special buses two weeks prior to the five-day festival as Durga Puja shoppers will crowd markets and shopping malls.

These 'Puja Special Buses' will be stationed at Howrah, Seldah stations and Esplanade areas of the city.

He added that 25 additional buses will be deployed in the run up to the festivities and the fleet will be increased if there is any need.

Chakraborty said special Volvo AC buses will operate from Mahasasthi to Mahanabami, covering 12 popular award-winning pandals in north and south Kolkata.

Another Volvo service will be dedicated to Bonedi Barir Pujo, traditional Durga Puja celebrations held in the historic ancestral homes of Kolkata's aristocratic families.

For devotees returning home after visiting different pandals during late night or midnight hours, there will be special night services at different points across the city.

Bookings for those buses will be done either via online, WBTC website or at its counters.

