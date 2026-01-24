MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Metro blue line hit for 25 minutes after suicide attempt at Rabindra Sadan station

Services were regulated between Maidan and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar before resuming at 9.59 pm

PTI Published 24.01.26, 11:16 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Normal services in the Blue line of Metro Railway Kolkata were disrupted for 25 minutes on Saturday evening as a passenger jumped before a running train in a bid to die by suicide at Rabindra Sadan station, the authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 9.30 pm, and passengers were asked to disembark from the train.

Trains moved in controlled manner accordingly up to Maidan in down line and up to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar in up line.

Normal services over the entire stretch of the Blue Line, which runs from Dakshineswar to New Garia, resumed at 9.59 pm, the Metro Rail said in a statement.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

