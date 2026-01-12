Kolkata: Stall on Baghajatin railway station platform catches fire, Sealdah South local train services disrupted

Local train services were disrupted on Monday morning after a stall on the platform at Baghajatin station in south Kolkata caught fire, officials said.

The fire broke out around 6 am and quickly spread, engulfing the area in thick smoke, they said.

Fire at Baghajatin railway station on Monday morning.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and managed to bring the blaze under control within about 30 minutes, they added.

No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

Train operations on Eastern Railway’s Sealdah South section were temporarily affected following the fire.

Services on the down line remained suspended for around 30 minutes, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, they said, adding that a probe is underway.