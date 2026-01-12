MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata: Stall on Baghajatin railway station platform catches fire, Sealdah South local train services disrupted

Three fire tenders brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 12.01.26, 10:46 AM
A fire broke at Baghajatin railway station on Monday around 6.30 am leaving several shops burned down.

Local train services were disrupted on Monday morning after a stall on the platform at Baghajatin station in south Kolkata caught fire, officials said.

The fire broke out around 6 am and quickly spread, engulfing the area in thick smoke, they said.

Fire at Baghajatin railway station on Monday morning.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and managed to bring the blaze under control within about 30 minutes, they added.

No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

Train operations on Eastern Railway’s Sealdah South section were temporarily affected following the fire.

Fire at Baghajatin railway station on Monday morning.

Services on the down line remained suspended for around 30 minutes, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, they said, adding that a probe is underway.

