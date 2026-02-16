Yuva Sathi camps roll out: Youth seek employment for better future, not just aid

Nearly 15,000 forms were distributed at Yuva Sathi camps across the city on Sunday, but many in the queue to collect them said it would have been better if they had been given jobs instead.

Yuva Sathi — a scheme to assist unemployed youths in poll-bound Bengal — will commence on April 1. Under the scheme, those aged between 21 and 40 years who have passed the Madhyamik examination will receive a monthly assistance of ₹1,500 for five years or until they secure a job.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has set up 35 camps across the city. Officials said that if footfall at the camps continues to rise, more camps may be opened.

“We distributed about 14,900 forms from the camps on Sunday. Around 1,500 filled-in forms were submitted by the end of the day,” a KMC official said.

When Metro visited a camp in Tangra on Sunday, more than a hundred people were standing in a queue to collect forms.

Some applicants were accompanied by their parents.

Nirmal Kumar Sen, 61, who was in the queue with his 21-year-old daughter, said a job would have been preferable.

“If the government creates more jobs, it would be more beneficial for the youth. The scheme is not a permanent solution. A stable job would secure their future,” he

said as his daughter waited patiently.

Announcements at the venue said applicants currently employed in government jobs or receiving benefits under any other government scheme would not be eligible for Yuva Sathi assistance.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that those receiving scholarships would also be eligible for Yuva Sathi benefits, provided they meet other socio-economic criteria.

“This scheme is not a permanent solution for the young people, the government need to create more job opportunities for them,” Sen reiterated.

There were others who felt the money would help them buy forms for jobs and help bear other expenses.

Babita Ray, 26, a resident of Topsia, said the scheme would help cover part of the cost of appearing for competitive examinations.

“If I get ₹1,500 every month, I can at least pay for competitive exam forms. Nowadays, each form costs around ₹500. I won’t have to ask my parents for money,” said Ray, who graduated in history from Ananda Mohan College in 2024.

“I have been trying to secure a government job but haven’t succeeded yet,” she added.

Binod Kumar Sharma, 23, who was filling out his form at the centre, said the financial support would help cover his daily transportation expenses.

“I live in Tangra and commute to Surendranath College in Sealdah. A bus fare costs at least ₹20 to ₹30 a day. This scheme can help bear my transportation cost so I don’t have to ask my parents for money,” he said.

Rohit Das, 33, a resident of Tangra who completed his BCom from AJC Bose College in 2017, said the monthly assistance would help him support his family.

The state government had earlier announced in this year’s vote-on-account that the scheme would be rolled out from August 15.

Mamata on Tuesday said the scheme will be implemented from April 1.

An official said applicants need to submit a copy of their Aadhaar card, Madhyamik certificate, Madhyamik admit card and a bank document that has the bank account number where the money will be credited.