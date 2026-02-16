Kolkata protests: TET candidates, anganwadi workers rally for recruitment, equal pay

Calcutta witnessed protests at multiple locations on the first working day of the week as job seeking teachers, wage-hike demanding Anganwadi workers and others took to the streets.

The demands across the spectrum of protesters were similar speedy recruitment, better wages and administrative action.

At Bikash Bhavan, the seat of the state education department in Salt Lake, candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test and hold B.Ed or D.El.Ed degrees staged a demonstration alleging exclusion from the primary recruitment process.

Many of them said candidates trained through the National Institute of Open Schooling have not been appointed despite a Supreme Court of India order in April 2023 directing that around 1,200 such candidates be recruited within three months.

Protesters banged utensils and raised slogans, with some carrying placards that read “No News, No Vote”. They also demanded the resignation of the president of the state primary education board, Gautam Paul, claiming that repeated appeals have yielded no response.

Upper primary job aspirants, who have already appeared for interviews, attempted to march towards the Assembly seeking immediate appointment to vacant posts. They urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene, stating that they have completed all stages of the selection process.

Members of the West Bengal Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Welfare Association began a three-day sit-in near the Shaishali complex, headquarters of the social welfare department.

They demanded equal pay for equal work, permanent job status, pension and gratuity benefits similar to those provided in states such as Gujarat.

The Anganwadi workers also raised concerns about mandatory digital reporting under the Poshan tracker system. They said they would not use personal mobile phones for official work unless adequate allowances are provided.

Police were deployed at protest sites to maintain order. No major incidents of violence were reported till late evening.