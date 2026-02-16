10 months on, Pahalgam attack victim’s daughter awaits promised Maharashtra govt job

Ten months after a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed her father’s life, Asawari Jagdale on Monday said she is still awaiting the Maharashtra government’s promised job, even as BJP leader Navnath Ban assured that he would raise the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Asawari’s father, Santosh Jagdale, was among the 26 people killed when terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam on April 22 last year. In the aftermath of the attack, the Maharashtra government announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the six victims from the state and government jobs for their next of kin.

Highlighting the delay, Asawari told reporters in Pune, “It has been 10 months since a promise was made that I would be getting a job in the government, but unfortunately, there has not been any development in this regard,” Asawari told media persons.

She added that Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni has written to Union Minister Amit Shah regarding the assurances made by the state government.

“I have been in contact with the offices of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Officials have only been telling us that they have been following up on the issue,” she said.

According to Asawari, the family has been struggling financially since her father’s death, with their savings nearly exhausted. She urged the authorities to expedite the process and fulfil the commitment at the earliest.

Responding to her appeal, Ban, the Maharashtra BJP’s media in-charge, said he would personally intervene and take up the issue with the chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The BJP's stand is to support the Jagdale family and other families affected by the terror attack. I assure that I will personally take up the matter with the chief minister and the state party leadership.” The BJP corporator said that Fadnavis is a sensitive leader who would look into the issue and try to ensure justice at the earliest.