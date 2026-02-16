MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
X goes down worldwide, thousands in US, UK and India report login and feed issues

According to Downdetector, outage complaints surged to more than 25,000 at around 18:30 IST, as users reported problems accessing the platform and loading posts

Our Web Desk Published 16.02.26, 07:53 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, went down for thousands of users worldwide on Monday, with reports of widespread disruptions pouring in from the US, UK and India.

According to Downdetector, outage complaints surged to more than 25,000 at around 18:30 IST, as users reported problems accessing the platform and loading posts. The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

Users across multiple countries flagged issues nearly simultaneously, suggesting the disruption was not limited to a specific geography. Many said the app and website failed to refresh feeds, while others reported login problems.

Downdetector’s live tracking showed a sharp spike in complaints within a short window, pointing to a significant service interruption.

Most of these users reported issues with the website, while others raised complaints about the app. A portion of netizens also struggled to access their feeds or timelines on X, the data showed.

