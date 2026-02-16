Spectator injured by stray ball during ICC T20 World Cup match at Eden Gardens

A woman spectator sustained facial injuries after being struck by a ball during the England-Italy clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens on Monday evening, police said.

The local woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was hit on the face by the ball, resulting in a nosebleed, an official said.

Spectators around her immediately alerted stadium security after the freak incident.

She was attended to by doctors, given first aid, and rushed to SSKM Hospital, the official added, noting that her condition is stable.

Will Jacks delivered a fiery all-round performance as England overcame a spirited Italian fightback to beat them by 24 runs and seal their Super Eights berth in their T20 World Cup Group C clash here.