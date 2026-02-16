MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Spectator injured by stray ball during ICC T20 World Cup match at Eden Gardens

The local woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was hit on the face by the ball, resulting in a nosebleed, an official said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 16.02.26, 11:52 PM
Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens File picture

A woman spectator sustained facial injuries after being struck by a ball during the England-Italy clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens on Monday evening, police said.

The local woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was hit on the face by the ball, resulting in a nosebleed, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spectators around her immediately alerted stadium security after the freak incident.

She was attended to by doctors, given first aid, and rushed to SSKM Hospital, the official added, noting that her condition is stable.

Will Jacks delivered a fiery all-round performance as England overcame a spirited Italian fightback to beat them by 24 runs and seal their Super Eights berth in their T20 World Cup Group C clash here.

RELATED TOPICS

Eden Gardens
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

To detect illegal immigrants, India takes to Big Tech, AI surveillance. What could go wrong?

As Maharashtra moves forward with artificial intelligence-driven migrant detection, the spectre of manufactured evidence, wrongful identification and mass surveillance looms large
Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar
Quote left Quote right

Congress is falling short because Rahul Gandhi is falling short

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT