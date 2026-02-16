'No UPI, only cash' to 'patchy internet': AI Impact Summit trends for wrong reasons

1 4 In this screengrab from a video posted on Feb. 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the India AI Impact Expo, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s AI strategy is based on the prime minister’s vision to democratise technology, says the website of the India AI Impact Summit. On Day One, as Narendra Modi toured the event in Delhi, visitors reported failed QR codes, no UPI at food counters and patchy internet.

The Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.

Modi interacted with founders, stopped at multiple stalls, and held conversations with participating companies.

2 4 Visitors at a stall during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (PTI)

The event, positioned as a key gathering for India’s AI push, unfolded alongside visible logistical strain outside the venue.

One person who attended the AI Impact Summit, told The Telegraph Online: "Massive lines even at Digi Yatra entrances. I had to wait in line for hours. QR code didn’t work. Massive traffic snarl. Couldn’t carry bags or car keys inside. The Digi Yatra line seemed more crowded than the regular line. Mobile internet was very patchy / barely working."

Posts on X reflected a similar mood.

3 4 Visitors during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (PTI)

One user wrote, "India just proved AI can solve world hunger… but not Delhi traffic + queue management. Peak 2026 energy."

Another person posted on X: "list of India AI Impact Summit Prohibited Items- bags ( come empty handed ), car keys ( park the car and throw away the keys ), laptops ( it’s not necessary to bring a laptop to a tech event ), earbuds ( listening is optional ), food and water ( you there for a picnic ? ), sharp objects ( including sharp and bold questions during panel discussions )."

Another wrote, "Gates are closed so could not access my own booth at the AI Summit. If you’re also stuck outside and wanted to visit the @bolna_dev team, dm me. We may set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe."

4 4 Screengrab

Another wrote: “No UPI, only cash at food counter at India AI Impact Summit 2026. Truly #DigitalIndia My friend totally frustrated after standing in a long queue messaged me this.”

The department of financial services (DFS), finance ministry, released a report titled "Socio-Economic Impact Analysis of the Incentive Scheme for Promotion of RuPay Debit Card and low-value BHIM-UPI (Person-to-Merchant) transactions" during the Chintan Shivir held on 13-14 February.

The report found that UPI has emerged as the most preferred mode of transaction, surpassing cash transactions. It called for targeted interventions to strengthen RuPay debit card usage, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

The socio-economic impact analysis is based on an extensive primary survey covering 10,378 respondents across 15 States, including 6,167 users, 2,199 merchants, and 2,012 service providers, representing key stakeholders of India’s digital payments ecosystem, along with in-depth secondary research.

The summit, at the grand 'Bharat Mandapam' from February 16-20, will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and technology innovators at a time when nations are racing to define their AI agenda.

RELATED TOPICS UPI Narendra Modi