MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 March 2026

Over 600 arrested for ‘disorderly conduct’ during Holi celebrations in Kolkata

Over 12 litre of illicit liquor were seized on Wednesday and 25 litre on March 3 from different places across the 10 divisions under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police

Kinsuk Basu Published 05.03.26, 09:28 AM
Holi celebrations at Burrabazar on Wednesday morning.

Holi celebrations at Burrabazar on Wednesday morning. Bishwarup Dutta

More than 600 people were arrested between Tuesday and Wednesday for “disorderly conduct” from different parts of Calcutta during Holi celebrations.

While 330 were arrested on Tuesday, the figure on Wednesday stood at 277, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 12 litre of illicit liquor were seized on Wednesday and 25 litre on Tuesday from different places across the 10 divisions under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police.

Senior officers said prosecutions were more stringent this time, with over 4,000 cops deployed across the 10 divisions.

Over 390 police posts were set up, with officers down from the rank of joint commissioner out on the roads.

Six police personnel were deployed at each of the 86 major posts that were set
up at key intersections like Shyambazar, Khanna, Park Circus Seven Point, and
Gariahat.

Policemen on motorcycles and mobile patrol vans “covered” smaller roads, lanes, and by-lanes to ensure there was no forcible use of colours or rash driving in a drunken state.

Apart from divisions, heavy police contingents and members of disaster management teams were deployed at different ghats and water bodies across the city to prevent drowning or anti-social activities.

“A 52-year-old man from Madhyamgram, Samir Maity, drowned in the Hooghly near the Sovabazar Ghat on Tuesday while bathing. Members of the disaster management team pulled him out of the water and shifted him to Medical College, Calcutta, where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

On Wednesday, police contingents were also posted in certain parts of the city, where Holi was celebrated.

“The police stations have been instructed to stay alert even after the celebrations are over,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Holi Holi 2026
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

War in your kitchen: US-Israel offensive on Iran stokes fears of cooking fuel shortages in India

Government officials say existing LPG stocks can last roughly 30 days. That cushion narrows quickly if cargoes scheduled for March are delayed
Arvid Lindblad seen at Red Bull Moto Jam in New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

Very proud of my roots, looking forward to bringing a bit of India back to F1 grid

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT