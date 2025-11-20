Interviews from next week: SSC to release schedule details after sanitised list

The school service commission (SSC) has begun releasing interview and lecture demonstration schedules for teacher aspirants after the document verification process started on Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening, the SSC announced dates for candidates applying for assistant teacher posts for Bengali and English at the higher secondary level in government-aided schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

A notice issued by the commission stated: “... the interview and lecture demonstration of the eligible candidates for the subjects Bengali and English in the 2nd SLST (State Level Selection Test) AT (Assistant Teacher), 2025 (Classes XI and XII), are likely to commence on and from 26/11/2025 at the level of the respective regional school service commission.”

A detailed schedule will be published soon, it said.

Before finalising the detailed schedule, the SSC will publish a sanitised list of candidates eligible for interviews. This revised list will be drawn up after document verification of those included in the preliminary interview list released on Saturday.

“We are committed to carrying out a transparent recruitment process. Document verification is being undertaken using a detailed checklist,” a commission official said.

“But we have begun announcing interview and lecture demonstration schedules because the Supreme Court has set us a deadline to complete the entire process,” the official said.

On April 17, the Supreme Court had instructed the commission to finish the fresh

recruitment exercise by December 2025, following the cancellation of the 2016 recruitment as “vitiated” and “tainted”.

Those who now qualify for interviews — based on written test scores (60 marks), academic qualifications (10 marks) and teaching experience (10 marks) — will face a 10-mark interview and a 10-mark lecture demonstration.

The final list, prepared on a scale of 100, will be used for counselling, during which selected candidates will choose their preferred schools.

An education department official pointed out that the commission is running against time.

“We are already in the third week of November. The SSC has yet to publish results of the selection tests for secondary-level teacher recruitment, which also needs

to be completed by December. If we don’t move ahead with interviews and demonstrations now, the deadline cannot be met,” the official said.

The Supreme Court’s April orders, which terminated the jobs of secondary and higher secondary teachers appointed through the 2016 process, allowed 15,403 sacked but untainted teachers to continue drawing salaries until December 2025, subject to their participation in the fresh selection process to retain their posts.

“If we delay and miss the deadline, the Supreme Court will pull us up,” the education department official said.