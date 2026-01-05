‘US wants to invade’: Washington eyes Venezuela’s oil, social media reacts with 'crude' jokes

US President Donald Trump’s move to seize Venezuela’s oil reserves and capture Nicolás Maduro, declaring that the United States would ‘run’ the country until a ‘safe’ transition, has led to a flood of memes, crude jokes, and viral commentary on social media.

The President’s plan was soaked in crude. Trump told reporters that he tipped the American oil companies before and after the operation in Venezuela.

“They want to go in and they’re going to do a great job for the people of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One.

America, he suggested, will temporarily take charge, fix things up and make Venezuela profitable again, preferably with American companies holding the spanners.

Venezuela has the largest crude oil reserves on the planet, a fact Trump highlighted while pitching the idea of American oil firms pouring billions of dollars into the South American nation.

According to him, US companies will repair Venezuela’s “badly broken” oil infrastructure and “start making money for the country”, a sentence that has raised eyebrows mainly because of the order of priorities.

Also Read China says US cannot act as world judge after Maduro capture strains Beijing

Social media, however, has not waited for boardroom decisions. The internet has erupted in memes, jokes and knowing sarcasm about America’s enduring thirst for Venezuelan oil or oil from anywhere, any place.

1 7 X/@Wine_Sommelier_

ADVERTISEMENT

2 7 Picture from social media

3 7 Picture from social media

4 7 Picture from social media

5 7 X/@LordNelsonUK

6 7 Picture from social media

7 7 X/@davidbuntix