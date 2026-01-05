Make peace with peas: Shikhar Dhawan nails India’s winter ‘matar’ meltdown with girlfriend

Winter has a way of sneaking into Indian kitchens, and it comes with the morning fog and, most persistently, matar (green peas).

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan captured this seasonal inevitability on Monday when he posted a reel with his girlfriend Sophie Shine, holding up a mirror to the country’s complicated love- hate relationship with green peas.

The setup was familiar. Dhawan asked what was being cooked for dinner. Sophie replied with one word that has triggered countless household debates across India in winter. “Matar.”

What followed was a dramatic yet relatable meltdown. The former India opener looked visibly agitated and launched into a rant, venting his frustration over peas being cooked every single day once winter sets in. The humour lied not in exaggeration, but in accuracy.

Winter is, after all, the peak season for fresh and sweet peas. They are at their best, which is exactly why they end up everywhere. The moment winter arrives, peas stop being an ingredient and start behaving like an unavoidable guest.

They show up in gajar matar, in matar ka paratha, and in aloo matar. Before you realise it, peas have slipped into everything, almost as if they belong there by default.

Then there are the undeniable classics. Matar paneer, matar pulao and countless everyday meals where peas feel less like an addition and more like a quiet essential.

Kitchens surrender to them, menus revolve around them, and dinner conversations are forced to make peace with them.

And yet, despite their seasonal charm and culinary versatility, many people secretly resent this green invasion.

Dhawan’s reel tapped into that exact emotion. The exhaustion. The disbelief. The silent question of how one vegetable manages to dominate an entire season.

Shikhar Dhawan, known for his vibrant personality and infectious positivity, has long built a loyal following through humorous and heartwarming social media content.

Whether it is motivational posts, dance reels or moments like this, he consistently proves that cricket was only one of his many stages.