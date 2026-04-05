Hope: Easter’s great gift, 'life is essentially spiritual and timeless'

Sacrifice: Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life — Janine do Giovanni.

It is Easter. And the most blessed holy time for Christians is here. This is the grace-filled time, when Christians recall and relive how the Almighty, who sent his own Son Jesus among us, suffered and sacrificed his life on the Cross to save humankind from sins.

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Through the Suffering and Death of Jesus on the Cross, which culminated in his Resurrection to a new Life, this saving redemptive act was fulfilled for all. Christians renew their lives in the light of this Redeemable Mystery of God and strive towards Him, the Eternal Life and Light.

The most important and sacred days are referred to together as the Holy Week.

On Holy Thursday, Jesus, being the Master and Guide, washed the feet of his disciples in an apparently incomprehensible act! He showed and inspired that we all need to love and serve others in humility; and that those in authority must not irrationally dominate over others but try to practice Servant Leadership, being at the service of others, in various situations of life.

Subsequently, Jesus had the Last Supper with his disciples, when he symbolically offered himself to God for the salvation of all.

As we all know, after the Last Supper on Thursday, Jesus was betrayed by his disciple Judas for 30 silver coins. All his disciples, including Peter, deserted him. From then on, he endured agony, humiliation, and he was physically assaulted for the entire night till Good Friday morning.

On Friday morning, Jesus was scourged by the Roman soldiers, as more humiliations followed. Then the crown of thorns was forced on his head, and finally, the wholly exhausted, thirsty and bleeding Jesus was forced to carry his cross all the way to Calvary.

Jesus shed the last drops of his holy blood, which turned into consecrated drops of water for us, as he died on the Cross in the most shameful and excruciating manner.

On Good Friday, Lord, in his eternal Goodness, gave himself up for humankind. He gave everything to make us partakers of the new life of sanctity, optimism and immortality. Those who tortured and derided him as he sacrificed Himself on the cross were forgiven by Him. On the cross, he said: “Father, forgive them for they do not know what they are doing (Lk 23:34).”

For him, it was following the will of his Father to save us. He said: “Let Thy will be done” (Lk 22:42)

Message: What is the message of Good Friday for us? It is to obliterate the parochial egocentricity and selfishness of life. To reflect on life and to realise that the purpose of life is not to crucify others on the Cross of our selfishness and evil intentions.

But Good Friday is not the end of contemplative realisation of the sacred week. The contemplation of the goodness of life extends further.

Easter Sunday celebrates the rising of Jesus to a new, glorious life, the triumph of God’s victory over Satan, sin and death; redeeming humankind, once for all.

As St Paul says: “If Jesus was not raised from the dead, then our preaching and hope are in vain” (1 Cor/ 15:14).

The disciples were in hiding and despair until they met the Risen Jesus (John 20:19), and the experience slowly made them bold and reaffirmed their faith. Gradually, they realised that Jesus had risen to a new and glorious life, the life of heaven, beyond time and space, beyond the understanding of mortal human beings.

In Easter, the resurrection of Jesus to a new life carries its own messages and challenges.

Even the world of nature reiterates this time of rebirth and renewal. As we look around, we see new plant life sprouting all around us. Resplendent in fresh blooms, the verdant beauty of nature gives the clarion call to revive and renew all over again. It is an invitation to annihilate the past and recommence in a new, vibrant spirit of atonement and joy. To consecrate oneself to the service of the Lord by infusing new life in others.

By relating to others with selfless service, we genuinely celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. It is also a time when we are reminded of the power of hope, of the possibility of a totally new beginning.

As we look back at the challenges and sorrows of the past, we can draw strength from the significance and message of Easter, that even in the darkest hours, there is hope.

But we need to open our eyes, be touched and renewed by hope and bring hope and light around us.

In all our joys and sorrows, the sacred touch of the Almighty is there.

As Tagore writes: “In sorrow after sorrow it is his steps that press upon my heart, and it is the golden touch of his feet that makes my joy to shine.”

Easter opens our eyes to these realities of life, of divine presence in our lives, at all moments. The gift of Easter is peace. Easter affirms that, notwithstanding all adversities, the guidance and loving grace of the Almighty are there with us.

Our deep faith will help us overcome all adversities of life. During this time of prayer, we experience inner peace, radiating from the Immortal source of love.

Life is inevitably fraught with fights, struggles and sufferings. Overcoming these hurdles will definitely usher in the experience of genuine peace. This peace is divine grace, no one else can gift it, and no one else can take it away. This inner peace is a glimpse of the heavenly peace in store for the worthy sons and daughters of God.

Easter is a time to celebrate the beauty of life, its joys and challenges, under the guidance of God.

It is a time to cherish the relationships that are most valuable to us. It is a time to appreciate the many blessings in our lives, a time to share the love and happiness of this special occasion with those around us. It is a time to bring joy and hope to those who have lost hope and joy in life. With these immortal gifts, let us renew our life, as we pray for a new life of joy and hope for all of us, especially the downtrodden and the suffering.

In the words of Charles M. Crowe: “Easter is the demonstration of God that life is essentially spiritual and timeless.”

Basil C. Hume’s words ring true: “The great gift of Easter is hope”.

A very happy and Holy Easter to all!

Rev Fr Dr Dominic Savio, SJ, is the principal of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Calcutta