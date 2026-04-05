Three days on, filmmaker Utsav Mukherjee remains missing after stepping out of his Anandapur residence for bank visit

Filmmaker Utsav Mukherjee was still missing on Saturday, three days after he left his Anandapur residence to visit a bank in Nimta on the city’s northern fringes.

A team of officers from Kolkata Police visited the Nimta branch of the bank where Mukherjee is believed to have visited earlier this week.

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Mukherjee’s wife Moupiya Banerjee told Metro on Saturday that she visited the Nimta branch of the bank.

“I got confirmation that my husband had been to the bank on Thursday. The police have also visited the spot. However, the bank has y have not shared anything with me formally,” Moupiya said.

Moupiya said she was hurt “by the trolling of her husband for years and now on her” after he was reported missing.

“It is unfortunate that some people are pointing fingers at me because my husband did not carry his smartphone that day. It was for a purely personal reason, and we have every right to use any phone of our own choice,” Moupiya said.

Mukherjee had left home on Thursday morning carrying his late father’s basic phone and left his smartphone at home, apparently because his wife was supposed to get an OTP on that phone, the police said.

“I have shared everything with the police, and I do not owe any explanation to the people,” she said, citing the alleged cyberbullying that she is being subjected to.

Police sources said the last recorded tower location of Mukherjee’s phone was at Ultadanga station.

Investigators suspect that he could have taken a train or a bus to Ultadanga.