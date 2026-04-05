Security cover withdrawn after EC directive, panchayat leaders in Bhangar among those affected

The state’s security cover for some individuals was withdrawn after the Election Commission (EC) instructed district election officers to remove security for those facing criminal charges or those entitled to it due to threat perceptions.

Among those whose security cover was withdrawn are some panchayat functionaries in Bhangar, on the city’s eastern fringes, and political functionaries in several parts of the city, sources said.

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The security cover for ministers, election candidates, and others under specific categories was not withdrawn, senior police officers said.

A compliance report was submitted to the EC on Friday, along with an assembly-wise list of names and designations of persons “who are under security cover.”

On Thursday night, the EC sent a directive to the district election officers of Calcutta north and south, as well as the police commissioner and district magistrates, instructing that “persons who are accused in criminal cases/bailed/on parole/having criminal antecedents, and others, not entitled to security because of rank and threat perception, should be withdrawn...”

Senior officers in the city police said soon after receiving the directive, a message was sent to deputy commissioners across the 10 divisions, asking them to furnish details of individuals under security cover.

According to a senior official, the security arrangements for individuals whose need for security was assessed by the local police station officers were quickly abolished.

“These covers are always temporary in nature and are subject to regular evaluation. So far as our understanding of the directive goes, the EC is concerned about this set of people,” said the official.

Senior officers said the security of ministers, serving and former judges, and former bureaucrats is assessed by the security directorate, headed by the director of security. This directorate is responsible for providing physical protection and security of VIPs, including the chief minister, who is a Z+ security protectee.

A committee comprising senior IPS officers meets to discuss and evaluate threat perceptions with inputs from state and central intelligence agencies before assigning categories, ranging from Z+ to Y, officers added.

“If there are complaints of alleged misuse of this cover for intimidating voters, then police observers appointed by the EC will look into it,” a senior officer said.

On Saturday, security personnel “covering” the chief minister went on high alert after a drone was spotted flying near her helicopter in Malatipur, Malda.

Mamata was about to board the helicopter after addressing a public rally when the drone was spotted.

The police commissionerates in Howrah, Siliguri, Barrackpore, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar, and Calcutta also submitted a list of names and persons who are under security cover to the EC.

Officers said this was required to assess the security arrangements that may be required when these protectees step out to cast their votes.

Some of those who enjoy security cover include serving and retired judges, ministers, political leaders, and some serving and retired bureaucrats and individuals deemed to pose a threat perception by the home ministry.