Millennium Park reopens after being abruptly closed by authorities to avoid trouble

Millennium Park was reopened on Saturday after authorities abruptly closed it on Friday amid apprehensions of trouble.

The Millennium Park jetty, an important stop in the ferry services used by thousands for their daily commute, was also open from Saturday morning.

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Even the stretch of Hare Street, the road connecting Strand Road and Dalhousie, running in front of the office of Bengal’s chief electoral officer, which had been completely off-bounds for people for three days, was thrown open on Saturday afternoon.

Both the park and the jetty had been shut down on Friday to strengthen security around the office of the state’s chief electoral officer.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said the park, jetty and the road were opened for the convenience of commuters.

“The area has a lot of offices, and we do not want to inconvenience commuters. The closure will be implemented if the situation demands,” said the officer.

“We had some information about some people trying to create problems, which is why we shut down the park and the jetty services on Friday,” said another police officer.

On Wednesday, Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders around the office of the chief electoral officer on Strand Road to restrict the movement and assembly of people around the premises.

The police bandobast came a day after day-long clashes between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters were reported outside the office at the new address, with protests over the en masse submission of Form 6 for inclusion of new names in the electoral rolls.

The sudden shutdown on Friday meant loss of business for the stalls outside the gate of Millennium Park.

“I had to throw away cooked food because the restaurant was empty as the park was shut. I prepared lunch for only 20 people on Saturday. On other Saturdays, we prepare food for nearly 80 people,” said Paltu Das, who runs an eatery.

An official said the ferry services between the ghat and Howrah run at 7 to 10-minute intervals throughout the day. “On Friday, the services were shut down in the peak evening hours,” said the official.