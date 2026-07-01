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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

Govt to bring back AC trams in Kolkata; new route may link Dakshineswar, Kalighat temples

Air-conditioned trams made their way on the streets in 2013, but those were later discontinued. At present, trams are operated on very limited routes

PTI, Our Web Desk Published 01.07.26, 08:27 PM
People ride tram No. 498 Gitanjali, a wooden tram built during World War II, during a special heritage run to mark the 153rd anniversary of the Calcutta tram service, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

People ride tram No. 498 Gitanjali, a wooden tram built during World War II, during a special heritage run to mark the 153rd anniversary of the Calcutta tram service, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. PTI file picture.

Bengal Transport Minister Arjun Singh on Wednesday said the state government plans to reintroduce air-conditioned trams in Kolkata and develop new routes as part of a broader push to modernise the city's transport network.

He said the new tram routes would include New Town near the city, and may connect two iconic Kali temples in Dakshineswar and Kalighat, on either side of Kolkata.

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Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Singh said the government has entrusted RITES with surveying the expansion of the tram network.

According to the West Bengal Transport Corporation website, Kolkata’s tram system was introduced in 1873 when the carriage was drawn by horses. Air-conditioned trams made their way on the streets in 2013, but those were later discontinued. At present, trams are operated on very limited routes.

The minister also announced that the state would add new air-conditioned buses, both electric and CNG-powered, to the existing fleet and create a comprehensive charging infrastructure for electric buses.

Singh said the government was also exploring the development of inland waterways transport and a port along the Ganges to strengthen the state's transport ecosystem.

Emphasising the need for a business-friendly environment, he said the state aims to improve logistics and transportation to support industrial growth.

"There is a need to improve logistics and transportation in the state," Singh said in a statement.

Assuring investors of speedy decision-making, he said files would not be allowed to remain pending in government departments, and the political leadership would ensure prompt action.

Chairman of MCCI Council on Logistics, Transport and Shipping, Lavesh Poddar, urged the government to prepare a comprehensive logistics master plan for West Bengal on the lines of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Assam.

He also requested the minister to develop integrated multimodal logistics hubs at locations such as Balagarh, Dankuni, Kharagpur, Siliguri, Malda and Bongaon across the state.

Oxford Street style makeover for College Street

The BJP government is set to give an international-standard makeover to Kolkata's famous College Street, state Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul said on Monday.

The area will be developed as a completely pollution-free and no-vehicle zone on the lines of London's famed Oxford Street. As a result, there will be no traffic congestion or honking in College Street. The bookstores, too, will be redesigned around a new theme.

The state's Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister, Agnimitra Paul, announced the ambitious plan at the Asansol District Library in West Burdwan district.

Agnimitra Paul said the initiative is being undertaken to encourage the younger generation to move away from excessive dependence on mobile phones and the digital world and reconnect with books.

She added that not only Kolkata, but the industrial region of Asansol, would also benefit from similar initiatives in the coming years.

Claiming that there is no substitute for books in the digital age, the minister said: "The current generation is getting stuck on mobile screens and moving away from books. Therefore, our real goal is to bring people back to libraries and the pages of books by creating this modern and aesthetic environment.

"Under the proposed model, ordinary vehicles will not be allowed to enter a designated section of College Street. Bicycle stands will be created nearby, from where eco-friendly bicycles can be hired. Battery-operated vehicles will also be made available for the convenience of elderly visitors.

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