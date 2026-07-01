Buxa in north Bengal set for tiger comeback to boost apex predator population

The double-engine government is “exploring” the re-introduction of tigers in “suitable” habitats in Bengal, Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of environment, forest and climate change said on Tuesday.

Citing the successful reintroduction of tigers in Rajasthan’s Sariska, where the population has grown from zero in 2008 to 56, Yadav said a similar initiative was being planned for the “land of the Royal Bengal tiger”.

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“With careful scientific planning and in close consultation with experts, efforts are underway to explore the reintroduction of tigers in suitable landscapes,” he said.

He spoke at the inauguration of the 111th foundation day of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI). Yadav did not specify any specific region but foresters said he was talking about the tiger-reintroduction programme at Buxa in north Bengal.

The tiger reintroduction in Buxa is supposed to kick off on July 29, the International Tiger Day. The first of the two tigers will come from a reserve in Bihar, sources said.

“Sundarbans has enough tigers. A tiger from outside Sundarbans cannot survive in the mangrove delta. The minister was talking about Buxa Tiger Reserve,” said a state forest official.

Yadav said India’s environmental governance has shifted from a largely regulatory approach to a proactive global leadership role since 2014.

“Conservation is no longer viewed as an isolated environmental concern; it is now an integral pillar of our vision for sustainable development and Viksit Bharat,” Yadav said.

He cited initiatives such as Mission LiFE, the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the International Big Cat Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance as examples of India’s efforts to balance ecological responsibility with economic growth.

“Today, we are helping shape global solutions,” said Yadav.”Since 2014, the number of tiger reserves in India has increased from 47 to 58...The population of Asiatic Lion has grown from 523 in 2015 to 891 in 2026 reflecting our conservation efforts,” he said.