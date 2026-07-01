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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

IndiGo launches ‘lite’ fare option for passengers with only cabin luggage

Customers will enjoy a lower base price with an auto-assigned seat at no additional cost, and a cabin bag allowance of up to 7 kgs, says the airline

PTI Published 01.07.26, 02:13 PM
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IndiGo has introduced the entry level lite fare category wherein passengers can travel with only cabin baggage on direct domestic and international flights.

"Customers will enjoy a lower base price with an auto-assigned seat at no additional cost, and a cabin bag allowance of up to 7 kgs," the airline, which is operated by InterGlobe Aviation, said in a release on Wednesday.

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The new fare option 'IndiGo Lite' will be available for economy class passengers and the ticket price will be the lowest among the options offered under various categories by the airline.

"Designed for customers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need, IndiGo Lite is another step towards building a strong, fit-for-purpose product portfolio. This reflects our agility in responding to the market dynamics while reinforcing our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable for our customers," IndiGo's Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh said.

Air India Express offers cabin baggage-only fares. IndiGo operates over 2,100 flights daily.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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