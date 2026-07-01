FSSAI crackdown on energy drink brands; issues notices to Red Bull, Pepsico, others

Food regulator FSSAI has issued notices to six beverage firms, including Red Bull and PepsiCo India, that sells energy drinks for misbranding and misleading claims.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has "issued notices to several beverage brands claiming to be ‘energy drinks’ for misbranding and misleading claims", the regulator said in a post on social media platform Instagram on Wednesday.

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The six brands are -- Red Bull Energy Drink, Pepsico's Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink, Reliance Consumer Products' 'Campa Energy Drink- Gold Boost', Sting Energy Drink, Hell Energy and Coca-Cola-backed Monster Energy.

Comments could not be obtained immediately from the six brands.

FSSAI noted that it has not notified any standard for "Energy Drink" or similar products.

The regulator stated that these brands have "marketed using descriptors such as 'energy drink on product branding and labelling'." The FSSAI further said that the Food Category System under the FSS Regulations is not intended for product naming or labelling purposes.

"Functional or therapeutic claims, including but not limited to 'vitalizes body and mind', 'enhancing focus', 'boost energy levels', 'aid in general weakness', or similar conditions, are not permissible for food products under the FSS Act 2006 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder," the regulator said.

Of late, FSSAI has issued notices to many food business operators (FBOs) for misbranding as well as misleading claims and advertisements. It has also issued notices based on consumer complaints.

For the last few months, the food regulator has been informing consumers about these notices through various social media platforms, such as X and Instagram, as part of its objective to ensure food safety.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.