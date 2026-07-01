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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

Air India deploys new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on Mumbai-London Heathrow route

The airline said flight AI131/AI130 will now be operated using the new aircraft, while its second daily Mumbai-London Heathrow service will continue to be served by an upgraded Boeing 777-300ER

Our Web Desk Published 01.07.26, 06:45 PM
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Air India on Wednesday began operating its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on one of its two daily Mumbai-London Heathrow services, introducing Premium Economy cabins and upgraded Business and Economy class offerings on the route.

The airline said flight AI131/AI130 will now be operated using the new aircraft, while its second daily Mumbai-London Heathrow service will continue to be served by an upgraded Boeing 777-300ER.

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According to Air India, the Boeing 787-9 has a three-class configuration with 30 business class suites, 28 premium economy seats and 238 economy seats. The introduction of the aircraft also marks the debut of premium economy on the Mumbai-London Heathrow route.

The airline said the business class cabins feature fully flat beds, direct aisle access and wireless charging, while the premium economy cabin offers wider seats and additional legroom. Economy class passengers will have redesigned seats and updated entertainment systems.

The airline said the aircraft's cabin interiors include redesigned lighting and an updated onboard service featuring revised menus, bedding, amenity kits and tableware as part of its fleet modernisation programme.

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