Kolkata mulls Rabindra Sarobar fee but New York to Paris, public parks are mostly free

The latest buzz in Kolkata comes in the form of a fee. Rabindra Sarobar might get a ticket system and entry passes after a section of citizens requested the government.

Rabindra Sarobar is the biggest biodiversity park in Kolkata. It serves as the ‘lungs’ for the city, which is otherwise devoid of such greenery.

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From bird-watchers, botanists, to students, sports enthusiasts and common people looking for a refuge from the maddening city, the park is a haven for all. It is the largest water body in Kolkata, its thousands of trees act as a major natural carbon-dioxide sink, generating essential oxygen and cooling the surrounding areas. It was declared a National Lake by the Government of India in 1997.

The argument for the ticketing system is cleanliness and keeping “antisocials” out of the park.

In this scenario, a pertinent question is how other cities of the world maintain their public parks. My Kolkata does a quick check.

Central Park, New York

Photos: Shutterstock

Entry to the iconic Central Park is completely free. You can walk the paths, relax on the lawns and explore landmarks like Bethesda Terrace without paying a dime. Yes, if you want to visit the zoo – spoiler alert, it looks nothing like Madagascar and don’t expect lions, though it does have a couple of snow leopards.

Central Park is primarily financed through a public-private partnership between the City of New York and the Central Park Conservancy. The vast majority — roughly 75 to 85 per cent — of the park's multimillion-dollar annual operating and maintenance budget is raised privately by the Conservancy.

Often called the ‘lungs of New York,’ it has over 20,000 trees, meadows and lakes that act as a natural buffer against urban congestion. Nearly 70 per cent of park visitors are locals who use it regularly for running, socialising and unwinding. Apart from the hordes of tourists, of course.

Jardin du Luxembourg, Paris

Entry to the Jardin du Luxembourg is completely free for all visitors. You do not need to purchase any tickets or make reservations to walk through the gardens, enjoy the fountains, relax in the iconic green park chairs or feed the birds from your hand.

Jardin du Luxembourg is financed and maintained by the French Senate, which meets in the Luxembourg Palace that borders the park. The Senate allocates an annual budget from state funds strictly for the conservation, floral decoration and upkeep of the grounds.

Jardin du Luxembourg is universally considered the city’s most important and iconic public park. Established in 1612 by Marie de' Medici, it covers 25 hectares on the Left Bank and perfectly captures Parisian life with its tree-lined promenades, tennis courts, and the famous Palais du Luxembourg, which houses the French Senate.

Hyde Park, London

Hyde Park in London is completely free to enter. You can walk in, relax, and explore the vast green spaces, lakes and monuments without spending a penny.

Hyde Park is managed and maintained by The Royal Parks, a registered UK charity. The charity generates approximately 85 per cent of its required funding independently through commercial activities, with the remaining 15 per cent covered by a government grant.

It is widely considered London’s most important and iconic public park. Covering 350 acres in Central London, it is renowned for hosting massive national celebrations, public demonstrations and concerts. It features the famous Serpentine Lake, Speaker's Corner, and hosts major events like the BST (British Summer Time) Hyde Park concert series.

Vondelpark, Amsterdam

Vondelpark is completely free to enter. No tickets or reservations are required to stroll, bike, or relax in this famous public city park. The park is open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Along with zero admission costs, the popular Vondelpark Open Air Theater hosts free music, dance and comedy shows during the summer months.

Vondelpark is maintained and financed by the City of Amsterdam (the Gemeente). While the park was originally built and managed by a private association of wealthy citizens in 1865, the high upkeep costs forced them to transfer full ownership to the municipality in 1953.

It features vast cycling trails, ponds, rose gardens, an open-air theater (used for summer concerts) and children's playgrounds. Vondelpark covers an area of 120 acres.

Ueno Park, Tokyo

General entry to Ueno Park in Tokyo is completely free. You can stroll the grounds, visit outer shrine areas and enjoy seasonal views like the cherry blossoms around Shinobazu Pond without paying anything.

Ueno Park is financed through a combination of public funding from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) and revenue generated through strategic private-sector partnerships and facility operations. To offset public costs, the TMG bypasses traditional Urban Park Act restrictions by permitting carefully selected private businesses (e.g., restaurants, cafes, and small shops) to operate within the park boundaries.

Built on the former grounds of the Kan'ei-ji temple, it became a public space to introduce Western civic leisure to Japan. It is world-famous for its hanami (cherry blossom viewing) around the Shinobazu Pond, which attracts massive crowds every spring.