Assam flood outlook remains bleak with 46,000 affected, 3,800 hectares of cropland submerged

1 6 Floodwaters leave agricultural land and surrounding areas inundated, in Dhemaji district, Assam, Monday, June 29, 2026. Incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh has triggered widespread flooding across the region. (All images by PTI)

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Assam's flood situation showed no signs of improvement on Wednesday, with the deluge affecting 46,000 people in six districts of the state and Dhemaji being the worst-hit, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Tuesday night that one woman died in floodwaters in Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district, the first casualty in the deluge this year.

2 6 Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Shivraj Singh Chouhan conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on July 1, 2026.

3 6 Assam Ministers Keshab Mahanta and Sushanta Borgohain visit a flood affected area, at Brahmajan, Biswanath district, Assam, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Two major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level, with damage to infrastructure reported in various parts of the state. Crop land of more than 3,809 hectares remained under floodwaters, the bulletin said.

The ASDMA said 46,938 people in 10 revenue circles and 221 villages of Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Biswanath are reeling under floodwaters.

4 6 Aerial view of flood affected Assam(X/@RijijuOffice)

5 6 Police personnel stand guard near a railway bridge over the Simen river after a portion of it collapsed due to severe riverbank erosion following heavy rainfall, in Dhemaji district, Assam, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Dhemaji is the worst-hit with 45,841 people affected by the deluge.

More than 450 displaced people took shelter in four relief camps, while another six relief distribution centres were also operational.

6 6 A view of a flood-affected area at Telam after the Dikari River overflowed following incessant rainfall, in Dhemaji district, Assam, Monday, June 29, 2026.

Over 88,000 animals have been affected, the bulletin added.

RELATED TOPICS Assam Floods