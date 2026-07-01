Kolkata: Maintenance at Central Park Station disrupts East-West services for 40 minutes

Kolkata Metro services on the East-West corridor were disrupted for around 40 minutes during Wednesday's evening peak hours due to urgent unscheduled point maintenance work at the Central Park station, an official said.

Normal services on the entire stretch between Sector V and Howrah Maidan resumed at 5.41 pm, the official said.

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During the disruption, which began at 5 pm, truncated services were operated between Howrah Maidan and Phoolbagan stations.

The Metro authorities, however, did not specify the reason for the urgent unscheduled point maintenance work at the station.