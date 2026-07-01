Rs 370 biryani controversy: PIL in Supreme Court seeks regulatory framework for digital content

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive regulatory framework for stand-up comedy, podcasts, live streaming platforms and other user-generated digital content, citing the “Rs 370 Biryani” controversy.

The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari under Article 32 of the Constitution, said the “Rs 370 Biryani” episode should not invite penal action against any individual comedian or content creator, but demonstrated how algorithm-driven social media platforms could amplify controversial remarks to millions of users, influencing public attitudes towards women, consent and dignity.

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According to the plea, the controversy arose during a stand-up comedy show hosted by Pranit More, where a man in the audience shared an experience from a date in which he expressed entitlement to sex because he had spent Rs 370 on a biryani for the woman.

The petitioner said the constitutional issue was not whether humour, satire or artistic liberty should be curtailed, but whether the viral amplification of such content required institutional safeguards consistent with Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The plea placed the “Rs 370 Biryani” episode alongside Ranveer Allahabadia's India's Got Latent controversy and recent misinformation relating to photographs of judges at the All India Judges’ Badminton Championship to contend that existing legal mechanisms had failed to keep pace with digital platforms capable of rapidly spreading misleading, vulgar or degrading content.

“Existing legal mechanisms are predominantly reactive and become operational only after false information has already achieved irreversible virality. By the time fact-checks or official clarifications are issued, millions of users may have consumed, shared and relied upon inaccurate information, causing lasting reputational injury and erosion of public trust,” the plea says.

“Regardless of whether the statement originated as humour, satire, improvised interaction or entertainment content, its algorithmic amplification transformed an isolated expression into nationwide digital discourse concerning the dignity of women, consent, privacy, public morality and constitutional responsibility. The controversy demonstrates the unprecedented capacity of social media ecosystems to convert localised speech into permanent and borderless viral content affecting millions of users simultaneously,” it added.

The petitioner further said that in a country like India, where digital exposure was high and millions of children regularly accessed social media platforms, short-video applications and other algorithmically curated services could have far-reaching implications.

Among the reliefs sought are the constitution of an expert committee to inquire into the misleading material circulated in connection with the All India Judges' Badminton Championship and an independent judicial commission to examine institutional safeguards, the impact of unrestricted social media exposure on children below 16 years, age verification mechanisms, child-protection safeguards for social media, measures to strengthen digital literacy and responsible online conduct.

The petition has also sought formulation of a comprehensive statutory framework for stand-up comedy programmes, podcasts, user-generated digital content and social media platforms consistent with the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

It has further sought constitution of a high-level expert committee to examine the impact of rapidly evolving digital ecosystems on public discourse and vulnerable sections of society, citing the digital controversy surrounding the "India's Got Latent" episode involving Ranveer Allahbadia and others, the Cure SMA Foundation's claims of insensitive jokes by comedians about persons with disabilities and dissemination of misleading narratives concerning constitutional institutions.